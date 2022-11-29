The Stig isn’t the biggest fan of the standard Alpine A110. In 2018 he raced it on the TopGear circuit and clocked a 1:22.9. This makes it faster than the Toyota Supra and just as fast as the Ferrari F430. Still, the little A110 was a bit too soft for our tame driver. Probably based on this, Alpine has released an improved version: the Alpine A110 S.

We will not reveal yet whether it is actually faster or not. We can already tell you that it is just as fast on the TG track as the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale and Audi R8 V10 Spyder. Great for a car of less than 85k euros. For that you have 300 hp and 320 Nm at your disposal. From 0 to 100 km/h you go in 4.2 seconds and the top is at 260 km/h.

With its stiffer suspension, better brakes, wider body, stickier tires and an extra 48 horsepower, how much faster is this little Frenchman? We get the answer in the video below. Also pay attention to the last corner cut, Gambon. Fortunately, the TG test track has natural ones track limits.