A massive crash of 134 cars during a snowstorm he left one man killed and 17 injured in northern Japan this Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident, what it took eight hours to clear, also stranded about 200 people on the highway Tohoku Expressway in Miyagi.

The accident occurred when the region was in the middle of a snow storm that dragged wind gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Massive crash during a heavy snowstorm in Japan. Photo: Kyodo News

The storm was so strong that covered everything with more than 60 centimeters of snow in northern Japan, the Tokyo-based news agency reported Kyodo News.

Apparently the accident was caused by a truck that collided with a car of passengers shortly before noon local time, amid poor visibility in the storm.

The storm also forced traffic officials to close East Japan RailwayKyodo said.

Source: NYPost