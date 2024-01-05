You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Laros Duarte.
Laros Duarte.
It happened in German football: sensational.
In it soccer The goal is the maximum expression of joy and in Germany without a doubt, especially when the rivalry is very close.
And it was precisely in the match between Groningen and Jong FC, in which a goal of pure fantasy was scored, which has gone around the world.
Tremendous shoe
It was the 71st minute of the game, when LDuarte earrings He had the opportunity to take a free kick from the side, but his shot was sensational.
Neither the defenders of the rival team nor the goalkeeper could stop that bomb to the goalkeeper's upper left corner, which was demanded, but did not arrive.
Duarte gave Groningan the victory, 2-1, in a match that filled the stadium facilities with fans who never tired of celebrating this sensational goal.
Sports
