THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, May 13, 2022, 5:47 p.m.



At 11:30 a.m. this Friday, Endesa carried out the simultaneous blasting of the three cooling towers of the Andorra Thermal Power Plant (Teruel), in an act attended by representatives of the company, including the General Director of Generation, Rafael González . Some neighbors came to see the blasting, as well as numerous media outlets, as there were more than 70 accredited journalists, and the event unfolded as planned.

In statements to the media, Endesa’s General Director of Generation, Rafael González, said that this is an important process that is part of the dismantling of the plant and represents the conclusion of a stage of more than 40 years in which « we have developed an activity of energy production with coal and we have structured the territory».

Now Endesa proposes a sustainable energy project for Andorra for its “global commitment” to renewable energy. In the coming weeks, a solar power plant will be installed in the plant’s landfill, integrating “the most advanced technologies” and will be associated with “a new social and economic development for the region.”

This is a first 50-megawatt project, linked to the fair transition process, on which Endesa has been working “for many years”, with the first phase starting soon, which will be followed by a 50-MW wind installation. In this construction phase, more than a thousand jobs will be created and later there will be 50 permanent direct jobs, apart from those that will be created later with the development of the entire project, now “in the evaluation phase”.