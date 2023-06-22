Video | The small plane made a forced landing and crashed into a van in the United States

The plane managed to avoid hitting the houses, but at the end of the descent it hit a van.

A small plane made a forced landing in a residential area in Waunakee, in the US state of Wisconsin on Wednesday, reports news agency Reuters.

The plane did not hit the houses on its way, but at the end of the landing it hit a parked van.

According to the authorities, the plane had to make an emergency landing when its engine shut down in the air. The two people on board suffered minor injuries, but no one on the ground was injured in the incident.