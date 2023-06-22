Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | The small plane made a forced landing and crashed into a van in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | The small plane made a forced landing and crashed into a van in the United States

The plane managed to avoid hitting the houses, but at the end of the descent it hit a van.

A small plane made a forced landing in a residential area in Waunakee, in the US state of Wisconsin on Wednesday, reports news agency Reuters.

The plane did not hit the houses on its way, but at the end of the landing it hit a parked van.

According to the authorities, the plane had to make an emergency landing when its engine shut down in the air. The two people on board suffered minor injuries, but no one on the ground was injured in the incident.

#Video #small #plane #forced #landing #crashed #van #United #States

See also  Ice hockey | A Finnish breakthrough is brewing in the NHL - Jesse Ylönen gets tips from a legend
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Why Neymar publicly apologized to his girlfriend?

Why Neymar publicly apologized to his girlfriend?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result