Ciudad Juarez.– Heavy rain falls over the city tonight, which was captured from the sky by passengers on a plane.

According to the weather-specialized website The Weather Channel, rain will fall over the city and will remain constant until 10 p.m.

The natural phenomenon was recorded by passengers on an Aeromexico plane coming from Mexico City, “the sky is falling in Ciudad Juarez” said the pilot over the intercom to passengers.

They also had a setback of several minutes after landing at the airport to get off the plane, as the wind moved the ladder.

The weather report also indicates that the wind is coming from the southwest at 9 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 25 kilometers per hour.