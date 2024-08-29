A luxury sailing boat, a storm and just 16 minutes to be swallowed up by the sea. It took several days to recover the bodies of the seven lives lost in the sinking of the Bayesian on August 19. Ten days later, the unknowns continue: everything happened very quickly. Emilio Díaz, deputy director of the Nautical School of the University of Cadiz, explains that “something too sudden and unexpected had to happen for there to not be time to warn everyone”, and he says that he is surprised “that people remained in their cabin”. José Luis Camacho, spokesman for the AEMET, explains that the meteorological framework for the sinking of the Bayesian was a Mediterranean disturbance, which had previously affected the Balearic Islands. “Mid-August is an early time for this type of phenomenon, but it is not unusual, it can happen, and the wind, as seen in the videos, was very strong”, he says.

In the video at the top of this article, both experts explain the possible hypotheses being considered regarding the sinking of the luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily. At the moment, the captain is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter. But the information obtained from the black box will be crucial in shedding light on the secrets of this mysterious sinking.