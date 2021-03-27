When Mario clark, a 26-year-old young man from the town of Coweta, in Georgia (United States), arrived home with a firearm in his pocket, this Friday afternoon, the family conflict began. He thought he wouldn’t notice, but his dad spotted the silhouette of the gun in his clothes and reacted immediately. In a few seconds the dispute escalated and ended in a shootout that It was recorded in the security cameras of the house.

The father demanded that his son put down the gun, but when he saw that the boy ignored him and pointed it directly at his face, he went to his room and pulled out his own gun. In a scene of shouting, insults and a lot of tension, the man threw Mario out of the house and He took him to the front yard of his house.

The father was behind Clark, pointing his gun at his son, and it was then that the violence reached its peak. As seen in the video shared by the authorities, As seen in the images, after taking the boy out of his house, the father had to duck and escape. His son, who is out of the plane at that moment, he had started shooting at him.

The man kicked Mario out of the house and took him to the front yard of his home. Photo: video capture

The video continues with Mario Clark running back to where his father was while continuing to fire shots. With his weapon in hand, the father, whose name did not come out, returned the attack. At that moment the young man tried to cover himself and he shot his father again.

Amid the chaos, the father called 911, where he claimed that his son had shot him “several times.” Minutes later the police ended up arresting Mario.

Mario Clark running back to the place where his father was without stopping firing shots. Photo: video capture

“ANDThe father saw the imprint of the gun on his son’s clothes and that’s when this problem started, “Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Toby Nix told Fox 5.

Then he explained that when they arrived at the place they found the young man still there. “Our patrol officers were able to make contact with the man outside the house and I still had the firearm at the time. “Nix said.

Agent Corey Mauldin told The Atlanta Journal that several bullet casings were recovered and three bullet holes were observed in the front of the house. In turn, he added that Clarke was arrested at the scene and booked into the Coweta jail, where he is being held on charges of aggravated assault, with a bail of $ 8,000.

Meanwhile, the agents said that the father acted in self-defense and you will not face charges.