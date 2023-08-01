Between heavy torrential rain, China It has been seriously affected by the floods that have already left 20 fatalities and 19 missing people.

Caused by the Typhoon Doksurithe environmental emergency has impacted different areas of Chinese territory, including Beijing and provinces close to the city.

In the hebei Province, The case of a car that was swept away by water while the driver was inside it went viral on social networks. According to local media information, the vehicle overturned due to the same rains.

In the clipping it can be seen how The car is not only carried away by the current, but also the turns it makes on itself, just as the water reaches almost to the ceiling. In addition, the broken windows allowed water to enter the vehiclean issue that created concern among those who managed to perceive that there was a human being there.

Once sighted, the authorities activated the rescue protocols and they approached him with the help of a crane. Although the car was almost completely destroyed, finally the man managed to be helped timely.

High alert for heavy rains

According to state informationtorrential rains hit Beijing on Saturday and its surroundings and, in just 40 hours, they left the equivalent of the average rainfall for the entire month of July.

Some 100,000 people, of the 22 million inhabitants of Beijing, have been evacuated from risk areas, according to the state newspaper Global Times.

Rescue workers row through a flooded street after heavy rain.

In addition, state media report entire neighborhoods flooded and roads blocked. According to the report, the heavy rains have already left 11 dead in Beijing, in the neighboring province of Hebei nine deceasedfor a partial balance of 20 victims.

