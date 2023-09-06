Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Video: the shocking images of the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, in Guatemala

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2023
in World
0
Video: the shocking images of the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, in Guatemala

Fuego volcano in Guatemala

The volcano emitted a column of ash during this September 5.

The volcano emitted a column of ash during this September 5.

Some tourists were visiting the mountain when it erupted.

After several days of irregular activity in the crater of the Fuego Volcano in Guatemala This Tuesday, September 5, the mountain erupted generating a huge column of ash.

According to information shared by international media, the emergency observatory that follows the activity of This volcano has reported six to eleven explosions per hour, generating the emission of ash and gases.

Likewise, particles emitted from the crater of the mountain would have fallen on the communities of Panimache I, Panimache II, Morelia, El Porvenir and Finca Paloverde.

However, a video shared on social networks shows the moment when the volcano erupts, emitting a huge column of brown ash.

Around the mountain, some tourists were taking tours and were impressed by the natural phenomenon.

According to the Guatemalan authorities, during periods of eruption of Volcán de Fuego it is important to take precautions and it is recommended that tourists do not visit the danger zones.

WEATHER EDITORIAL

