Oval circuits are a distinctive feature of IndyCar, whose most prominent race is the Indianapolis 500. The speed and the excitement generated by competitions on this type of track They increase public expectations and require maximum concentration from the pilots, who know that any error or distraction can trigger an accident and put their physical integrity at risk due to the spectacular nature of the event.

According to the criteria of

Agustín Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing), who quickly adapted to ovals, a type of track unknown to him because in national motor racing there are no purely oval circuits, faced the difficulties of the small 1,400-meter layout in the double date of Iowa: a spin when leaving the pits, after his first stop, relegated him to last place in the standings and, although he managed to rejoin the race, he did not see the checkered flag.

On Saturday, in the night race that kicked off the event, He did not complete a lap due to an error by Dutchman David Malukas (Meyer Shank Racing) that involved him.

Incidents added drama to the eleventh round of the calendar, especially one that occurred near the finish in the second race, where Sting Ray Robb’s car (AJ Foyt Enterprises) lifted up after colliding with that of Alexander Rossi (Arrow-McLaren) and fell with his wheels up.

The category visits three types of ovals during the season: short ones, such as Iowa; intermediate or speedways, with lengths between 2.5 and 4 kilometers (such as Gateway) and long or superspeedways, such as Indianapolis.

Speed ​​differences between shorter and longer ovals can be up to 50 kilometres per hour. Preparation for a race on an oval is different from that for street circuits and racetracks: from the qualifying format to the tyres.

Qualifying is done with the car alone and two laps at maximum speed, and Canapino took advantage of his talent and adaptation to achieve his best starting position since his debut in IndyCar: 17th in the night race and 10th in the closing race, his best result in 27 races. However, the weekend was full of setbacks for the Argentine driver.

Malukas’ mistake just as the green flag was waving ruined Canapino’s dream in the first race, where he started 17th. “A rookie mistake,” the American described the maneuver that trapped the Argentine against the wall and also affected Romain Grosjean, leaving both Juncos Hollinger Racing cars out of the competition quickly.

Mechanics had a hectic night repairing the Argentinean’s No. 78 car, which turned out to be the most damaged of the Indiana-based team’s two cars. The mission was completed and both cars lined up on the grid for Sunday’s 250-lap daytime race.

The early opportunity to get revenge for a situation in which he was a secondary actor in the accident was a stimulus for Canapino.. Compensate the effort of the mechanics with a good result In qualifying it was an additional boost to secure 10th place in the starting line-up, once again alongside Malukas.

It was not the best start on a circuit that for the double date of 2024 showed resurfaced headers: he fell to 13th place, although the Titan remained in line and the differences on the stopwatches ranged between two and nine tenths.

If past strategies focused on four pit stops, the new track situation caused less tire wear and Fuel saving became a key to try win the race.

The idea of ​​stopping on lap 65 was scrapped and the cars only entered the pit en masse after lap 97. Canapino did so one lap later and his stop was not quick: 8.3 seconds, when the average was between six and seven seconds. But that was only the beginning of the debacle: when he returned to the track he spun, the car stopped and caused the first and only yellow flag of the race, something unusual on such a short oval.

With help from the helpers, the car was returned to the garage and the Titan, after 15 laps, rejoined the race; it made two more stops and the last one marked the end, Five turns to the checkered flagwhen he was in 25th place, following the retirements of Conor Daly (Dale Coyne Racing) and Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing).

The victory of Will Power, a two-time IndyCar champion who had not won in Iowa, completed the double triumph for Team Penske, which on Saturday celebrated the victory of Scott MacLaughlin. A rarity, since the oval specialist is Josef Newgarden, winner of the last two editions of the Indianapolis 500.

The show lacked the dose of drama and spectacularity with the multiple accident involving four cars, just a few meters from the finish line. Rossi ran out of fuel and Ray Robb was unable to avoid the impact, due to the significant difference in speed at which both cars were traveling: the flight and the fall with the tires facing upwards, the sparks and the journey of several meters with the pilot just a few centimeters from the asphalt.

The aeroscreen, the safety element that Red Bull Racing developed for IndyCar in 2020 – while F.1 opted for the halo – and which was renewed this season, once again demonstrated its ability to protect the lives of drivers.

Ray Robb was taken away on a stretcher to undergo medical checks and rule out serious injuries – the car bounced on the floor – although he was not the only one who had the aeroscreen as an ally: Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global) was almost trapped in the seat, because Ed Carpenter’s car (Ed Carpenter Racing) was mounted on the safety elementcompleting the group of cars involved in the accident between Rossi and Ray Robb.

ALBERTO CANTORE.

THE ARGENTINE NATION.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence with information from La Nación Argentina (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.