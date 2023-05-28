Video: the serious mistake that cost Colombia the first goal of Senegal in the Sub 20

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Senegal celebrates the first goal against Colombia.
Cristian Alvarez
The team led by Héctor Cárdenas is down 0-1 in the World Cup in Argentina.
A serious defensive error cost the Colombian U-20 team a losing start against Senegal, in the last match of the group stage of the World Cup in Argentina.
The defender Kevin Mantilla wanted to play from his field, but lost a ball on the edge of the area and the Africans did not miss the opportunity to score.
Mamadou Lamine Camara kept the ball in front of Luis Marquines’ goal and scored the first goal of the match.
News in development.
