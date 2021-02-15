Leandro López Lucchetta (24) did not have a cell phone. He was fascinated by walking and his only short-term dream was to buy a bike. He worked every day, except Monday, as a cook in a resto-bar in Florida (Vicente López). On Friday, after one in the morning, he was four blocks from his house, in Villa Ballester (San Martín), when they attacked him and killed him with a stab in the leg that affected the femoral artery. The two suspects were arrested.

The victim was not carrying anything of value. Minutes earlier, he had bought a pack of 10 Lucky Strike brand cigarettes at a kiosk, barely got off the 130 bus, after which he had to walk about 15 blocks. She was carrying a bag with her cap and a jacket. The only thing they didn’t find at the crime scene was the keys to his home. A month and a half ago she had gone to live with her friend Aldana Vaccaro (23), with whom she had known as boys.

“We look fat, I love you“He told her on Thursday, at 5.30 in the afternoon, when she drove him to Ucci, where he had been working for about three months. Before, he had spent eight years at an Axion service station, in Munro, also in cooking. “He entered at 15 as a hobby and continued. He was passionate about cooking, he invented things. He began to study Biochemistry, but left due to the pandemic, “Aldana tells Clarion.

Hours after the crime, police station staff 2nd. of San Martín arrested two suspects at an address of José León Suárez. According to police sources, they are Cristian Ariel Céliz (22) and Daniel Esteban Villalva (31), who would have been the one who stabbed Leandro. Investigators believe that the mobile was an attempted robbery, although those close to the victim assure that “they had him booked” and “they killed him for pleasure”, as they attacked him and ran away without taking his things.

The images of the security cameras of the Monitoring Center of the Municipality of San Martín allow us to reconstruct the sequence of the homicide, which occurred on Calle Artigas at 2600. In the raids on the suspects, they seized clothing similar to those used by the homicides , two 8-inch long knives and six cell phones of different brands.

“The clothes they used coincide and apart they had objects that were economically unjustifiable with their way of life. One has light in their hair, as seen in the videos,” says Aldana.

The young woman used to take Leandro to and from her work three times a week. If he left the resto-bar at 23, he could take bus 343, which left him near his house. But if he did it after that time, he had to go back in 130, which left him further away.

After the attack, López Lucchetta walked around 50 meters badly wounded, until he collapsed. A couple assisted him, but could do nothing. Bled to death, before he was transferred to Hospital Belgrano.

The cook was from Vicente López. His biological mother suffers from schizophrenia. He considered Paula his mother, that’s why he carried her surname (De la Cuesta), after López, on social networks. She had decided to move in with her friend, who has two children and a large house. “And if I’m going to live with you? “, he proposed. Aldana accepted immediately.” We had that kind of friendship, it was not something he planned, he came to live with me. We had known each other since we were six years old and we shared friendships. We all work, our fun was going to the river for a beer, meeting at someone’s house, “he says.

The young woman comments that Villalba’s family threatened her on social networks after sharing images of the two detainees. “I’m going to kill you and your whole family“An aunt of the oldest suspect warned him. Their fear, like that of the rest of those close to Leandro, is that they will be released. That is why they left on Saturday. This Monday, both will be investigated by the UFI N prosecutor. 6 of San Martín, Ernesto Farber.

