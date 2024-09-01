Ciudad Juarez.- President Cruz Pérez Cuéllar arrived at the demonstration to speak with Rafa’s family and deny that the search has stopped.

He said that the order from the beginning has been to look for Rafa and not stop until he is found.

There he spoke with Rafa’s grandmother and an aunt, in front of all the people who were protesting.

The director of Civil Protection indicated that the search was only stopped for four hours this morning because there was no lighting, the area was very dark and the terrain was unfamiliar.

However, the equipment and knowledge of the terrain are already in place and the search will not be stopped unless weather conditions permit.

However, the demonstration and blockade remain at the intersection of Tapioca Street and Paseo De la Victoria.