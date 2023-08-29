Video | “The road to the stars is thorny” – Russia assures that it will continue hearings despite the probe’s destruction

The Luna 25 probe, which was trying to land on the moon, was destroyed after crashing into the moon a week ago.

A space probe the destruction has not discouraged the ambition of the Russian space program, assures the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov according to news agency Reuters.

“We know that the road to stardom is thorny. The most important thing is to continue Russia’s program,” Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Lunar tried to land near the South Pole The Luna 25 probe was destroyed after crashing into the moon a week ago. The probe’s flight was intended to revive the space exploration of the Soviet Union, which had started promisingly. The Soviet Union sent the last Luna probe to the Moon in 1976.

Luna’s failure was further underlined by the fact that India succeeded to put its own probe on the surface of the Moon the very next week.

To the moon China and the United States, which have also sent astronauts to orbit the Earth, have also landed in the past.

“The plans are quite ambitious and they will come true,” Peskov assured on Tuesday.

He added that the failed mission was not a reason to “pull hair out”.