Video | The researchers developed a robot that can change its shape into a liquid

The robot is made of metal with a melting point of about 29.8 degrees. After melting, the robot can be returned to its solid state.

Researchers at a Chinese university have developed a small robot that can change its state to liquid and back to solid.

The video published by the research group shows how a robot in the shape of a Lego character escapes from its cage by melting between the bars. Finally, the character returns back to its original state.

The test has clearly found its prototype Terminator 2 – Judgment Day (1991) about the killer robot that is capable of similar performance. According to the researchers, the invertebrate sea animal sea sausage, which is able to modify the stiffness of its tissues, has also been an inspiration.

Researchers made the robot out of gallium metal, which has a melting point of about 29.8 degrees. Gallium therefore melts, for example, with a human hand. Small magnetic particles were placed among the metal, through which its temperature could be regulated using induction technology. Magnetic bodies, and therefore gallium itself, could also be moved by modifying the magnetic field.

In tests, the robot was able to overcome obstacles and even split into two parts before reuniting and returning to a solid state.

According to the researchers, similar technology could be used, for example, to remove accidentally swallowed objects from people’s stomachs. However, it is not possible with current technology, because the gallium robot starts to melt as soon as it is placed inside a person, which makes it difficult to control it.

