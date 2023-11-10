Video | The research team described a “living fossil” that was thought to have died out

The beaked hedgehog species in question is named after the British nature documentarian David Attenborough. There have been no sightings of the species thought to be lost for sixty years.

in Indonesia an observation has been made of a mammal from the time of the dinosaurs, which was thought to have already died out. The observation made now is the first in sixty years, says a team of Oxford University researchers who managed to record a couple of seconds of video of a rare beaked hedgehog at the end of the summer.

A species of sea urchin already thought to be lost Zaglossus attenboroughi has been named a British nature documentarian by David Attenborough by. Before this, the only proof of the existence of the species has been a museum specimen from the 1960s.

The group that was on a research trip in the Cyclopean Mountains of the island of New Guinea tells about their findings on their website. The island is located north of Australia, and its western part, where the Cyclops Mountains are located, belongs to Indonesia.

The group’s observation is also reported by, for example, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and Reuters news agency.

The one in question the long-nosed beaked hedgehog species has the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater, and the feet of a mole. It has been called a living fossil. The species is believed to have originated around 200 million years ago and lived at the same time as the dinosaurs. Different species of hedgehogs have been found in different parts of Australia and New Guinea.

Platypus are the only mammals that reproduce by laying eggs.

The picture was taken with a camera trap on the last day of the four-week research trip. The doctor who led the multinational research group James Kempton tells the BBC that the whole group was “euphoric” about the discovery.

“This video proves that an unusual egg-laying mammal that has been missing for sixty years survives in the Cyclops Mountains, the only place where it has ever been seen,” the group writes on its website.

“It is critically important that we act now to protect the beaked hedgehog and its threatened mountain home.”

Correction 10.11.2023 at 9:33: In the article it was previously stated incorrectly that hedgehogs are the only mammals that reproduce by laying eggs. In reality, platypuses are the only such mammals.