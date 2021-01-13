He doesn’t mince words against his former boss. Senior US official John Bolton, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, responded to Franceinfo’s questions about the state of US politics after four years of Trump’s presidency. A figure in the Republican Party across the Atlantic, he castigates the debates centered around Donald Trump, to whom he does not predict any political future.

Mustache provided and a stern look, the former adviser to Donald Trump darkens more when he mentions the violence of January 6 in Washington. “It was a very sad day for the country”, he slices, deploring the action of rioters “galvanized by the president’s lies”. This deleterious, often violent climate, John Bolton links it to political life which has become “more partisan” in recent years in the United States, a phenomenon on which Donald Trump has “played successfully”, according to him.

President Trump wanted to disrupt congressional vote counting. But the good news is the system has held up.

Very critical of the outgoing president since the end of their collaboration in September 2019, after many disagreements in terms of geopolitics, John Bolton deplores the degradation “serious” the political climate in the United States. “Instead of being about politics and philosophy, the debate revolved around what Donald Trump approved or not, he regrets. It’s really destructive for a democratic society.“ The senior official also questions the legacy of Donald Trump. “It would be a mistake to extrapolate his success after the end of his term, he says. January 20, at noon [jour de l’investiture officielle de Joe Biden], Trump will of course continue to have influence, but he will no longer have the power. ”

The surprise election of Donald Trump in 2016 changed the situation on the Republican side, where we sided overwhelmingly behind the tenant of the White House. Still, this success was followed by a series of electoral setbacks, as John Bolton reminds us: “In 2018, we lost control of the House of Representatives. In 2020, we lost control of the Senate. It’s not really a track record that would make someone say, ‘Trump is really great, he’s the leader we need in the Republican Party.‘. “

Too many Republicans have remained silent when the President was lying about the election robbery … We’re going to have to set reality back together, and it’s always a painful task.

Despite these failures, John Bolton refuses to say that his party has been weakened for the past four years. “We have not lost any state legislature [les conseils votant les lois propres à chaque Etat] in 2020 and we won an additional governor’s seat, he congratulates himself. The party is therefore powerful, it is Donald Trump who is weak. “

As for the billionaire’s political future, John Bolton is adamant. “I don’t think Donald Trump will be running in 2024”, he says, referring to the upcoming US presidential elections. “He will surely speak about his candidacy, to stay on the front of the stage, but facing the risk of losing again, he will not do so.s. ”