Getting into Harvard University is not easily achieved, as it is one of the most prestigious schools in the world, for which reason, when a boy was accepted, he could not help but burst with happiness, but the reason why wowed networksis that he showed that there are limits to dreams, this having cerebral palsy.

Matthew Myslenskyis the protagonist of the viral story, by revealing his sentimental reaction to being admitted to Harvard Universitythe private school located in the state of Massachusetts, for which it became an example on social networks that dreams come true.

The young man, since he was seven years old, longed to be accepted into the prestigious university, suffering from cerebral palsy, faced with movement, posture and balance problems, he always worked on what gave him hope.

Thus, he demonstrated that the condition that hinders his mobility was not a limiting factor for him to develop in the same way as his peers, which is why he did not leave the sleepto study at Harvard University.

During the viral clip shared by the @woodstockacademy YouTube channel, you can see the boy, along with his twin sister Magdalena, who were looking at the computer waiting for the answer from the university he wanted to enter.

They say that the fruits always have their reward, on this occasion, it was so, because Matthew, seeing that it was accepted, and knowing that it would be possible majoring in biology just like his fatherhe could not control his emotion, next to his sister.

The emotional case circulates on all social networks, and never ceases to amaze Internet users, since the young man conveyed his happiness to everyone by fulfilling his dream of studying at the university founded in 1636, the institution of higher education, more old United States.