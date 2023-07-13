Friday, July 14, 2023
Video | The prime minister of Kosovo got water on his face in the parliament, and chaos ensued

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | The prime minister of Kosovo got water on his face in the parliament, and chaos ensued

Emotions in Kosovo are heated by the leaked audio tape.

of Kosovo in the parliament in Pristina on Thursday, emotions heated up to the point that a fight broke out between MPs.

As you can see from the attached video, the row started when an opposition member of parliament threw water from a water bottle at the prime minister Albin Kurtin and on this neighbor. Kurti was just on the podium.

The situation quickly turned sour. The MPs hit or tried to hit each other, and dozens of people quickly joined the fight.

The police had to intervene, and the scuffle quickly subsided as well. The inflamed atmosphere was caused by a leaked audio tape of a conversation between a member of the ruling party in Kosovo and a politician representing the Kosovo Serbs.

