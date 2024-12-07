VIDEO | The president of the Provincial Council of Valencia in ‘Salvados’: “Of course I think it was a mistake for Mr. Mazón to leave for food”

The president of the Valencia Provincial Council of the PP, Vicent Mompó, has stated that it was a mistake for the president of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, to have lunch with a Valencian journalist on October 29, the day the fateful DANA left 222 deaths in the province.

This is stated in the trailer launched by the program Salvados, which this Sunday, December 8 at 9:30 p.m., broadcasts its second installment focused on the tragic flood, this time on the political management of the emergency. According to the promotional video that the space has released, Gonzo interviews mayors of the affected areas, both from the PP and the PSPV, among them from Cullera, Catarroja, Utiel or Alfafar, the president of the Provincial Council of València, Vicent Mompó, and journalists such as the deputy director of the Valencian edition of elDiario.es, Sergi Pitarch.

In the excerpt of the interview with Mompó advanced, the president of the provincial corporation states: “Of course I think it was a mistake for Mr. Mazón to go without food. I am very convinced that President Mazón also thinks that it was a mistake to go out for food, today; But I want to think and I think so because I know him and I have seen him suffer at my side that on the same day he made that decision he made it because he thought that what happened was not going to happen.”

The Valencia Provincial Council closed its work centers due to DANA six hours before the SMS alert to the population



As this newspaper has reported, at lunchtime the Magro River in Utiel had already overflowed and one person was missing. The Valencian public television cameras showed the entire situation live from early in the morning. At 7:36 a.m. Aemet launched a first red notice that it extended to the entire province two hours later and at 12:20 p.m. the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) of the Generalitat, at the request of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ), launched a alert that was maintained all day due to the danger of the Poyo ravine overflowing. Despite everything, Mazón kept his agenda as if nothing was happening and appeared at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center after 7:30 p.m.