Would anyone ever have stepped out of a Taycan Turbo S and thought 'that needs to be pushed even harder'? Apparently so, because here is the Taycan Turbo GT: the most powerful production Porsche ever. The Taycan previously set a blisteringly fast time at the Nürburgring, and now the record for the fastest electric series production car at Laguna Seca can also be taken.

Porsche is so convinced that the Taycan Turbo GT will also break the EV record in America that we can witness the attempt. And yes: the record of the Tesla Model S Plaid is being smashed by Porsche driver Lars Kern. He sets a record lap of 1 minute and 27 seconds in the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This makes it almost five seconds faster than the Model S Plaid.

Below you can see how Kern achieves this. Pay particular attention to the part where he accelerates to the last corner. It almost seems as if Porsche is tampering with the images, as quickly as the Taycan rushes towards the camera. Later we board at Kern for a lap in the Turbo GT. The lap with the distraction and the extra weight of a passenger is also faster than Tesla's previous record.