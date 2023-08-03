Video | The popular French travel destination has November weather, stormy windy joy mainly for windsurfers

In La Baule, according to Reuters, winds were predicted to reach up to 25 meters per second on Wednesday.

Dozens thousands of tourists who went to the sandy beaches of western France had to face stormy conditions, reports news agency Reuters.

Based on the video footage shot in the municipality of La Baule-Escoublac, the sandy beaches on Wednesday were mainly for windsurfers.

La Baule Bay is one of France’s most popular travel destinations in the summer. On Wednesday, wind and high waves forced several restaurants to close their doors.

According to the French weather service Meteo France, winds were predicted to rise up to around 22 meters per second in northern France, and up to 25 meters per second in La Baule, according to Reuters. The temperature in the area was between 17 and 20 degrees on Wednesday, while it usually stays around 24 degrees in August.

“We can only wonder and say this feels like November, considering the temperature,” a Wimereux municipality official told Reuters.