Sunday, September 10, 2023
Video | The Pope shook his fist at Sylvester Stallone

September 9, 2023
in World Europe
Video | The Pope shook his fist at Sylvester Stallone

The video shows how the Hollywood star and the leader of the Catholic Church got excited to shake their fists.

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone the pope met with his family of Francis In the Vatican on Friday.

The Pope boasted that he had watched Stallone’s movies when he was younger. RockyStallone, who played a boxer in the movie series, joked that he would challenge the Pope to a match.

“At the ready? With his fists,” Stallone said, waving his fisted hands.

Paavik also playfully shook his left fist at Stallone.

