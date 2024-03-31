Video | The Pope gave his Easter speech: He hoped for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and an exchange of prisoners

Before the speech in St. Peter's Square, the Pope presided over a mass held in the Vatican.

31.3. 18:57

Pope Francis repeated his wish for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages taken by the extremist organization Hamas in his traditional Urbi et orbi speech on Easter Sunday. The Pope also hoped that the access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip would be ensured.

In addition, in his speech, the Pope urged Russia and Ukraine to exchange prisoners.

Before the speech in St. Peter's Square, the Pope presided over a mass held in the Vatican. The 87-year-old Pope's mass and speech were televised around the world.

Pope gives the Urbi et orbi speech at Easter and Christmas.

On Friday, the Pope canceled the Via Crucis vigil in Rome at the last minute. According to the Vatican, the decision was made to protect the Pope's health in view of other Easter ceremonies.

The Pope also missed the ceremony last year because he was recovering from bronchitis.

On Saturday, however, he attended the Easter Eve mass. The Pope gave a speech lasting about ten minutes in Italian and condemned the “walls of selfishness and indifference”. After the mass, which lasted more than two hours, the Pope met and blessed the people.