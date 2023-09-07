Video | The police have been looking for a murderer who escaped from prison for almost a week in the United States

Authorities in the area have asked residents to lock their doors and remain alert.

Cops are looking for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in the US state of Pennsylvania for the seventh day already, according to the news agency AFP and the US CNN.

Brazilian 34 years old Danelo Cavalcante escaped from prison Thursday morning local time last week. State police say he was last seen on Tuesday south of the search area.

On Monday, he was seen on a game camera at a botanical garden near the city of Philadelphia.

CNN’s According to the report, Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Jail by climbing up two walls, running on the roof and pushing through several barbed wire barriers.

The police have searched for the fugitive with helicopters, drones and with the help of rescue dogs. Authorities have also closed local schools.

“Residents are asked to lock their doors, check their cars and belongings, and remain vigilant when moving around,” the Chester County District Attorney’s Office wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The county prosecutor has promised a reward of 10,000 dollars, or about 9,300 euros, for information that leads to the man’s arrest.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison for murder after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in 2021, says CNN.

According to AFP, the man has broken into at least one person’s home on his way out.