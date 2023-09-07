Thursday, September 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | The police have been looking for a murderer who escaped from prison for almost a week in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | The police have been looking for a murderer who escaped from prison for almost a week in the United States

Authorities in the area have asked residents to lock their doors and remain alert.

Cops are looking for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in the US state of Pennsylvania for the seventh day already, according to the news agency AFP and the US CNN.

Brazilian 34 years old Danelo Cavalcante escaped from prison Thursday morning local time last week. State police say he was last seen on Tuesday south of the search area.

On Monday, he was seen on a game camera at a botanical garden near the city of Philadelphia.

CNN’s According to the report, Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Jail by climbing up two walls, running on the roof and pushing through several barbed wire barriers.

The police have searched for the fugitive with helicopters, drones and with the help of rescue dogs. Authorities have also closed local schools.

“Residents are asked to lock their doors, check their cars and belongings, and remain vigilant when moving around,” the Chester County District Attorney’s Office wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

See also  Coronavirus The third coroner vaccine is now available in Helsinki without appointment by those who have reached the age of 60 and belong to risk groups

The county prosecutor has promised a reward of 10,000 dollars, or about 9,300 euros, for information that leads to the man’s arrest.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison for murder after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in 2021, says CNN.

According to AFP, the man has broken into at least one person’s home on his way out.

Pennsylvania State Police closed the roads on Tuesday. Picture: Charles Fox / ZUMA

#Video #police #murderer #escaped #prison #week #United #States

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Women named the best ways to increase pleasure during sex

Women named the best ways to increase pleasure during sex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result