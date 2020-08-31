“When we arrived and my grandmother said, “But it’s Matthew, it’s your grandson.” And he was like, “Oh yeah. Are you okay? Are you okay? How about school?” And I would answer him and 40 seconds later: “How’s school going?” And five times in a row. “

Matt Pokora was around ten years old when he learned that his grandfather had Alzheimer’s disease. For the artist, this was a test. “There are also moments of dementia, it’s hard for those around you, well it’s all these things that evolve over the years.“, he testifies. Another significant event for him: the day when his grandfather no longer recognized him.

Matt Pokora also had to deal with his grandfather’s entry into a specialized center. “To see him in the midst of other people returning to the state of child, what, infant. They are there, seeing my grandfather like that, on an armchair, staring into space, with drool at last… No, I did that once and I said: “I’m sorry but I could more. I can’t see it like that anymore, what “, he confides. He also remembers the emotional fatigue, anxieties and constant worry. Based on this experience, he believes it is essential to talk about it, to raise awareness in order to prepare people to whom this could happen. To go in this direction, Matt Pokora is committed to the Foundation for Medical Research.