The Euro 2024 final is already underway in Berlin and the main players in the match are not taking advantage of each other in the first half of the game.
In a first half where there were several arrivals to the rival area but few dangerous interventions, the Spanish team claimed a penalty of Declan Rice about Aymeric Laporte. The English player took on the Spanish defender in the area, which was, a priori, a foul that could have resulted in a penalty for La Roja, however, the French referee Francois Letexier did not sanction the infringement and the VAR was not involved in the decision.
#VIDEO #play #Spain #asked #penalty #Rice #Laporte
Leave a Reply