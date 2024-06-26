The national teams of Argentina and Chile compete in the second date of Group A in this Copa América in search of first place in the area and qualification for the quarterfinals.
25 minutes into the first half, the number 10 of the Argentine team received a very hard foul and the medical staff quickly came in to perform massages on the adductor area. After receiving medical attention, he continued playing with some discomfort and constantly looking at the substitute bench making negative gestures.
This set off all the alarms in the Scaloneta and the continuity of Lionel Messi for the rest of the game is questioned.
