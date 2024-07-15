Argentina and Colombia will play the final of the 2024 Copa América in Miami and will leave everything on the field in search of the title.
All the alarms went off in the Argentine squad after a play where Lionel Messi He suffered a foul that left him in a lot of pain and with some difficulties to continue playing at 100%. The number 10 of the Argentine national team is worrying the fans and everything seems to indicate that he will not continue on the field after half-time.
In an attack by La Scaloneta, Colombian footballer Arias collided with Messi in the air and the latter was left in severe pain, which, a priori, raises doubts about the flea’s continuity in the match given that, immediately, Lautaro Martínez began to warm up after a few glances from the number 10 to the substitutes’ bench.
