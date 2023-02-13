Video | The Philippines accuses a Chinese vessel of interfering with laser light – Video shows the incident

The Philippine ship was taking supplies to the disputed area.

of the Philippines the coast guard accuses the Chinese ship of pointing at the Philippine ship with a “laser light intended for military use”, reports the Reuters news agency. Along with the coast guard, the laser momentarily blinded those on the ship’s bridge.

The incident happened on Monday of last week in the South China Sea, about 200 kilometers from the Philippines’ Palawan province.

Coast Guard according to it, the ship was delivering food and supplies to the soldiers who are on board the ship on the Ayung sandbar.

The Philippines ran a World War II-era warship onto a sandbar in 1999 to bolster its land claims in the Spratly Islands.

There have been disputes over the management of the area of ​​tens of thousands of small islands. According to China, all islands in the group are under its control, but many Southeast Asian countries have also had similar claims.

China has not commented on the Philippines’ claims of laser interference.