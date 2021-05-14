Two Hurlingham neighbors who on Thursday attended a ceremony by Governor Axel Kicillof with a poster demanding the reopening of schools had to endure a curious follow-up by responsible for security of the event.

As later reported by the women, send their children to private schools from that district of the western area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires, members of the organizing team approached to control every move they made.

The crossing with the security men was recorded in a video they took with a cell phone. Despite the “squeeze”, the women remained in place. And later on were received by the Minister of Health of the Province, Daniel Gollán.

West Zone. A group of parents in Hurlingham wanted to speak with Governor Kicillof about the return to face-to-face classes.

After learning of Kicillof’s arrival in their neighborhood, two mothers of the group “Organized Parents” -with representation in different areas of the suburbs- approached the place with a poster that asked for face-to-face classes.

At the moment in which the governor arrived in a vehicle, members of the organization approached to prevent them from advancing.

In the images you can see one of the mothers standing in the place holding the poster, while another records. “Sorry, permission, we want you to see it because you can’t see it”says one of them as she tries to make her way to approach the former Minister of Economy.

Faced with the refusal of men who were controlling the people, the neighbors chose to try to go through another sector. They couldn’t either. There you can see how quickly a man it closes their way again.

The moment the governor leaves the vaccination center he visited in Hurlingham.

“We are not going to pass, we are moms, we want you to see it, “says one of her, while the other asks “Please don’t touch me, don’t jump on me. It’s just a poster, there are only two of us. “

Another of the men in the group he repeats that they cannot pass, while another, on the other hand, chooses to push it away. You hear him say, “No problem.”

“They are two against all people”

Finally, mothers were able to advance a little and make visible the poster they were carrying, while you can hear how other people applaud when the governor gets out of the truck.

“They were glued to us, controlling what we did,” said the neighbors.

But the situation was far from decompressing. In the video it is noticed that another person who was behind them rebukes them.

“This is not the time for them to do it, it seems to me that they are misplaced,” he tells them. And then he adds: “They are two against all people.”

Despite everything, mothers do not stop and after moving a few more meters, they are heard shouting: “Axel we want classes”. The governor did not acknowledge receipt and continued with his visit to the vaccination center.

“Those men were with the authorities and they stood in front of us at all times, “she later told Clarion one of the mothers, who preferred not to give her last name and identified herself as Angeles P.

“Organized Parents” calls for a vigil in different parts of the GBA, including La Matanza.

“I told them that we were just moms and one of them turned around and clarified: ‘We are doing our job,'” explained the neighbor. “There we confirm that it was not by chance that they were with us there“, he concluded.

“It was security people, because they were glued to us controlling what we did and were present at all times, until the governor left and they got into a vehicle and also disappeared, “says Angeles.

In contrast to the permanent custody assigned to them, from the entourage that accompanied Kicillof an advisor from the Ministry of Health approached, who He proposed to them a space so that they could talk to Gollan, which they accepted right then and there.

“We talked to him but The only solution he gave us is that we are patient so that we have all the vaccines and that the infections decrease. In other words, they do not evaluate the face-to-face classes, “deduced Angeles upon leaving the meeting.

The call for the vigil that takes place this Friday afternoon in different parts of the western area of ​​the suburbs.

The groups of parents from the West zone of the GBA who have been asking for the return to face-to-face They organized vigil days for this Friday in order to make your claims visible.

Hurlingham’s will be in front of the municipal building from 17:40. In neighboring Tres de Febrero they will meet at the Playón Municipal de Caseros five minutes later,

Among other places that they summon is the Plaza San Martín de Morón, in front of the Municipality, from 6 p.m.

In the case of Ituzaingó they will go to the door of the Commune an hour before and in Merlo, at the mast in the center at 5.30 p.m. In La Matanza the demonstration will be from 6 pm in front of the municipality, in the main town of San Justo.