After a week full of criticism, Real Madrid got an important victory against Real Betis. One of the positive news for the Merengues was the performance of Kylian Mbappé, who got his first double in LaLiga as a Merengue player.
In the 67th minute, Mbappé made his debut as a goalscorer in the Spanish league thanks to a fantastic combination with Federico Valverde, who made a dream play. Eight minutes later, the French striker appeared to put the score at 2-0 in favor of the white team.
Referee Alberola Rojas awarded a penalty in the 74th minute after considering that Rui Silva committed a penalty on Vinicius Junior. Mbappé took the ball and made the penalty kick to score his first double with Real Madrid.
#Video #penalty #Mbappé #double #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply