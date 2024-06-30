This Saturday, June 29, the third and final date of the group stage of the 2024 Copa América began. Argentina, already qualified, plays against Peru while Canada and Chile play the other match.
It was precisely in this match that a very controversial play took place: during the first half, Rodrigo Echeverría received a clear elbow from a Canadian footballer that referee Roldán did not notice. The unusual thing was that the VAR did not notice it either, so there was no sanction of any kind.
The score is currently 0-0, meaning the Canadians will advance to the next stage of the tournament. If Chile manages to win, they will secure a ticket to the quarterfinals, although it will also depend on what Peru can do against Argentina.
