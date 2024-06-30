It was precisely in this match that a very controversial play took place: during the first half, Rodrigo Echeverría received a clear elbow from a Canadian footballer that referee Roldán did not notice. The unusual thing was that the VAR did not notice it either, so there was no sanction of any kind.

THE VAR DIDN’T CALL THE REFEREE FOR THIS PLAY IN THE MATCH BETWEEN CHILE AND CANADA. UNUSUAL. 😳pic.twitter.com/ncC3bRmCff — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) June 30, 2024