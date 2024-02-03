Video: The penalty not called by Cancelo's handball against Alavés

Football Club Barcelona is facing an Alavés team on matchday 23 that is eleventh and three points out of tenth position. The Basque club is having a great season, and in a match where the culés are playing for much more than just three points and if they lose they would be two away from fifth place, winning is not an option, but an obligation.
In the midst of so much hubbub, and in a time where the referee's participation is being questioned with a magnifying glass in each match, and with even more outrage, if possible, in each match of Barcelona and Madrid, than after the Negreira issues and the last matches of the whites like the one they had against Almería, a new controversy is once again added to social networks and to today's game itself.
It would be the 36th minute of the match, when with the 1-0 for Barcelona, it is the Basque team that does not stop attacking and locking the Catalans against their goal, when from a lateral center by Antonio Blanco, the ball contacts very evidently against the hand of the Portuguese player João Cancelo.
Despite the complaints of the Alavés players and the insistence of the coach of the same club, the referee says there is nothing, and beyond an anecdotal conversation by earpiece with the VAR, there is no review or decision-making regarding whether to call a penalty in the play. Possibly this play will bring a backlash and even more so if Barcelona is not able to win by more than one, since from the moment of the goal, all the chances were being led, and there were not a few, by the Alavés players.
#Video #penalty #called #Cancelo39s #handball #Alavés