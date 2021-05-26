The stairs of the school in the Las Palmeras neighborhood, in Córdoba, are a mixture of color and literature. The students have meticulously painted each step, in which the name of a dozen works such as The Quijote, Odyssey or Rhymes and legends. But the ascending line of degrees contrasts with the fate of its students: the CEIP Duque de Rivas school dropout is 99%, one of the highest figures in Spain and Europe, according to a study by the University of Córdoba with data from the last 15 years. Absenteeism is an endemic problem in disadvantaged neighborhoods such as Las Palmeras, whose average income is 6,810 euros, which places it as the sixth poorest neighborhood in Spain, according to the latest report on urban indicators, published by the INE this Wednesday . A study that also places Córdoba as the provincial capital with the highest unemployment rate, with 27.8%. Jesús Campos returns to his school after leaving it in the third year of primary school, he is the only student at this center who has reached the university in the last 15 years. Today, at 23, he studies Early Childhood Education. In this video he tells his story through the streets of the neighborhood.

Photogallery: The voices of one of the poorest neighborhoods in Spain