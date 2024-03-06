Walmart AUCTIONS set of watch, bracelet, washing machine, refrigerator and Samsung screen | Price

Since its founding in 1978, the Oxxo convenience store chain has marked history, with more than 21 thousand stores throughout Mexico. The store owned by Femsa has not only transformed the way in which Mexicans access products and services, it has also has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to labor inclusion and the well-being of the communities where it operates.

OXXO's inclusive initiative was recently highlighted on the social network TikTok by user '@cynthiaarroyo_', who went viral by sharing that there are 3 employees with hearing disabilities, thus showing inclusion in the OXXO branch in Portales, Morelia, Michoacán.

In the video, employees with hearing disabilities were shown working in the convenience store, interacting in sign language. These valuable collaborators have been working in the branch for 2 years, 2 months and 4 months respectively, demonstrating that inclusion is not only a declared commitment, but a living reality in the company.

The store owned by Femsa, with its focus on inclusion and diversity, demonstrates that it has an exemplary model of how companies can contribute positively to society, generating an impact beyond winning over their customers. values ​​that it implements by showing that everyone deserves an opportunity to work.

It is worth remembering that since 2001, Oxxo has led the way in terms of labor inclusion with its Labor Inclusion Program. This program aims to provide equitable employment opportunities to employees with disabilities and older adults, recognizing diversity and the right of all people to work without discrimination. The company has demonstrated its commitment upon receiving the “Gilberto Rincón Gallardo” Inclusive Company Distinction in 2013, awarded by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, in 172 of its stores.

