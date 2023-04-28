Video | The old Vocational School burned in open flames in Kangasa: “It was completely white”

Extinguishing works are underway. There have been no injuries in the fire.

Old A vocational school caught fire on Friday in Kangasala’s Huutijärvi. Several units of the rescue service were called to the scene.

The video taken from the scene shows how the building was engulfed in flames. According to the rescue service, the fire inside was extinguished.

The structures on the upper floor of the building were cleared and extinguished still after seven in the evening.

According to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire.

It is an old vocational school building, where last summer you could do licensed graffiti and painting art.

Kalle Mäntylä happened to be there before the emergency services arrived. He was going to work and drove past the vocational school.

At that point, it is known, the vocational school’s recent metal industry training facilities burned down, he says.

“It was completely white,” says Mäntylä.

He shot a video of the situation and continued his journey to work. According to Mäntylä, there were also other people who “watched, horrified and filmed” the situation.