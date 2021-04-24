The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, to be held in Los Angeles, London and Paris on Sunday April 25, will be a face-to-face gala in times of pandemic. In the video that accompanies this news, EL PAÍS film critics Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña analyze keys and curiosities of a night in which two female filmmakers were nominated for the first time in the same year in the category of best direction or in which a controversial honorary Oscar could be seen.