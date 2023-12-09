Toyota has been building Land Cruisers for more than seventy years and this year a new one was added. For the latest model, Toyota digs into the bin of old models for some inspiration and voilà: an SUV that is ready for some off-road adventures. In the video below we take a closer look at the new Land Cruiser.

What is striking are the many straight lines. Even the wheel arches are not round. Also an important part of the design are the headlights. In the First Edition version they are round, in the other versions they are bars. The standard 18-inch wheels with off-road tires can be replaced with 20-inch rims if you don’t want to go into the mud.

The deep lines in the side panels and the contrasting white roof are also defining design choices that make the new Land Cruiser resemble the retro FJ Cruiser. And maybe a bit like an old Defender. The new Toyota Land Cruiser also comes to Europe with a 2.8-liter diesel engine. It should be for sale in the Netherlands and Belgium sometime in the first half of 2024. The price will follow.