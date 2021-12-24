We don’t understand – given the size – how it could have happened, but we had overlooked this for a while. A video is currently circulating in which someone shows how hilariously large the gas valve on the new Nissan Z is. Once you’ve seen it, you can’t spare it. There is a good chance that you will not see it in real life, because the successor to the Nissan 370Z is not coming to Europe.

The large gas valve on the Nissan Z seems like a design flaw, but the size makes more sense than you think. The sheet metal where the filler cap is, runs in an arc. If you had a small gas valve, the gas station’s fuel nozzle would hit the paint. You will also see a clear cutout under the screw cap for the filling pistol. The fuel valve is therefore large enough to ensure that you do not damage the paint while refueling.

Fuel valve Nissan Z is huge