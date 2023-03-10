Little Julián Rosales, who was diagnosed with cancer and is in the terminal stage, fulfilled one of his dreams: See your dad to accompany you in these difficult times.

The 11-year-old from Cali called for help for the US authorities to grant his father Andrés Fernando a humanitarian visa. That’s how it went. This March 9, the man arrived in the country after the intervention of Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who led the efforts for the long-awaited reunion.

It makes me happy, but it hurts me a lot to be like this

Julián, in a chair accompanied by medical devices, received his father at a Miami hospital. He could not hold back his tears when he saw his son in that state, as recorded on television cameras from international channels.

Andrés handed a stuffed animal to the child, who, visibly downcast, could barely speak to him a bit, since he had a severe headache, discomfort in his body, and was monitored by the nurses.

(Also: Linda Caicedo: this was her secret fight to overcome cancer).

Because he must be under observation, hospital staff returned the boy to his room. yes, before his father promised him that he will be with him during this last phase.

“It makes me happy, but it hurts me a lot to be like this. So delicate, so fragile. But, well, it’s time to be strong,” Andrés said through tears, in a chat with NTN24.

This was the moving encounter between Julián, an 11-year-old boy with terminal cancer, with his father who was in Colombia and who was able to see his son after two years in the United States thanks to a visa that was granted to him. https://t.co/CXyaotioAD pic.twitter.com/H18sIulQ7R —NTN24 (@NTN24) March 10, 2023

“There are many children suffering, not just my little one. It’s not just thinking about Juli, it’s thinking about how we can give a little more joy to other children. Enough with the pain they have and with the concern that a day, unfortunately they can leave,” he said.

The diagnosis of little Julián

From the information of his relatives, it all started with a Ewing’s sarcoma. This, considered rare in children and adolescents, can be found in multiple parts of the body, such as the arms, pelvis, spine, skull, neck, among other bones and soft tissues, as explained by the National Cancer Institute of the United States. Joined.

Once the cancer has spread, it can travel through the lymphatic system or blood to other parts of the body. According to the health entity, when this happens, the terminal stage is entered.

(We recommend: What is Sjögren’s syndrome that produced strange symptoms in Alejandra Giraldo?).

Sindy Garzón and her son Julián Rosales. Photo: Instagram: @catalinag45

Julián traveled with his mother a couple of months ago to Miami to receive specialized care.. However, the outlook now is not the best, since the doctors at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital have said that the child has no chemotherapy option due to the progression of the disease.

“He already has his tumor in his head, in his eye, in his lungs, in his liver,” he assured the aforementioned medium.

While facing the process, he receives messages of support from important figures, such as the soccer player James Rodríguez.

“I send you a greeting of strength, everything will be fine. A big hug, God bless you”, the Olympiacos Fútbol Club player expressed in a video.

(Keep reading: Chemotherapy: care to consider after treatment).

Although some highlight his courage and generosity, including his mother, Julián thinks otherwise: “It’s not like I’m brave or strong, it’s something that touches.”

You can also read:

– The rector of the school who had mysteriously disappeared is found dead.

– Video: the moving farewell of the Colombian who died in the ICU in the US.

– Sergio Vega, husband of Paula Durán, says goodbye to another loved one.

– Church suspends presence of godfathers and godmothers; Alberto Linero reacted.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL