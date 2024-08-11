At Paris 2024 we have seen top athletes lose their cool when meeting their idols, marriage proposals and, of course, Tom Daley knitting from the Olympic pool stands. Even if someone has been on a desert island for these two weeks, it is impossible for them not to have commented on some of the most popular images of the Games: from the memes who has left Olympic shooting or pole vaulting, to the Polish swimmer who went viral on TikTok for his muffins in the Olympic village.

The video at the top of this article is a review of the best (and most bizarre) moments left by athletes in these Olympic Games and which have become iconic.