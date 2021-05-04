On June 6 there are thousands of political positions at stake. In this great electoral appointment, the Chamber of Deputies, the governorships of 15 of the 32 states and thousands of local positions will be renewed. With so much at stake, candidates try to stand out from their competitors and many opt for new proposals.

More information

From making outlandish promises, such as the candidate for the municipal presidency of Reynosa (Tamaulipas), Carlos Augusto González, who in a campaign event promised to bring the rock band Metallica to the city for free if he got enough votes, to boxing, going out out of a coffin or become a video game character. But especially, this campaign has been plagued by dances and the preparation of short videos on new platforms, such as Tik Tok.

