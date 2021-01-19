Four years ago Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States. Few took seriously the tycoon who ended up managing a country fighting climate change, in diplomatic conflict with China or in the country’s last great economic and health crisis. During his tenure, Trump, a showman Accustomed to cameras and television, he has left a trail of uncomfortable moments with other world leaders, with his own family or during the management of the pandemic.

In international meetings, the Republican scandalized for withdrawing a handshake from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for kissing French President Emmanuel Macron or for pushing, to appear in the front row of cameras, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic. In addition, Trump was the target of multiple ridicules for watching an eclipse without the necessary glasses or for serving dozens of McDonald’s hamburgers to intercollegiate football champions. The president has also received much criticism for his mysterious relationship with his wife, Melania Trump, who has been seen not giving up the site, not leaving space under an umbrella or not waiting during presentations.

But, especially, Trump has accumulated committed moments in this last year of fighting covid-19. He scandalized scientists by proposing at a conference to inject disinfectant because “it works by the minute” or by making a public appearance without a mask, a few days after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The Republican leader finished his Show this year with the statements that led to the assault on the United States Capitol, which have led him to become the first president to face a second impeachment.

Subscribe here to newsletter about elections in the United States