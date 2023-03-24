In Mexico, the theft of auto parts is one of the most lucrative crimes according to the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City due to the ease with which this type of act is carried out.

That is why we can often appreciate scenes where cars appear completely ransacked after being left in a dangerous area.

This was fair that the Tiktok user allegedly lived @jancarlo_vazquez, who mentioned that after visiting his girlfriend in a dangerous neighborhood in Guadalajara, Jalisco found his car without all four wheels at dawn.

In the recording that went viral, you can see the surprise of the young man who, after seeing his car without the wheels, has no choice but to pronounce a phrase of regret.

As expected, the publication did not go unnoticed by Internet users, who sought to convey a positive feeling for what happened.

“At least you already have 8 partitions”, “That the car is a profit”, “At least they left it on partitions so it doesn’t scratch”were some of the comments.

It may interest you:

It was as a result of the comments that the young man published a new video and clarified that the wheels of his car were not stolen since he removed them to be able to paint the pads of his car in color.