366 days provide a lot of news. For some it has been the year of destructionafter the passage of the Dana through our country. For others, the word of the year has been disinformation. But 2024 has also brought us good moments, such as the recovery of the Iberian lynx or what Spain has won the Euro Cup. In this video, we review the key moments that have marked this year’s information agenda.

Credits Script: Carlota García Sánchez, Patricia Donohoe, David del Río, Javier Nadales, Fermín Canas, Estíbaliz Pangua, Álvaro Rincón and Pablo Ginés Edition: Carlota García Sánchez, Patricia Donohoe, David del Río and Álvaro Rincón Motion Graphics Art and Design: Estíbaliz Pangua, Álvaro Rincón and Alejandro Santiago Locution: Patricia Donohoe