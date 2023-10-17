Moments of terror were experienced by the passengers of an aircraft in Brazil, after they were alerted about a technical failure that the plane in which they were traveling was suffering.



According to international media, the right engine of the aircraft exploded in mid-flightforcing the crew to manage an emergency landing.

The shocking moment was recorded in a video shared by one of the plane’s passengers, who recorded the moment of the explosion.

Fortunately, The aircraft landed at the Rio de Janeiro airport with all its passengers safe.

Can an airplane continue to fly with only one of its engines?

The explosion of airplane engines is an event that frequently frightens the passengers of these aircraft. However, Every commercial aircraft is designed so that it can continue its journey if this contingency occurs.

Therefore, if a failure occurs in any of the motors, The plane must be controlled by the pilot, who is in charge of managing an emergency landing.

However, it is possible that distressing sensations may be experienced during the contingency, since not having one of its engines, the plane could only pull on one side, generating a slight rotation towards the side that is not operating.

Within this context, it is also important to mention that most commercial flight pilots must go through a simulator every six months to know how to react in this type of emergency.

