The sporting life of the former baseball player Los Angeles Dodgers Julio Urias He is going through a very difficult time, as a video was spread on social media in which he is seen hitting his wife, an event that occurred in September 2023.

The MLB is studying his case, but it is reported that he would be the first player to be sanctioned twice under the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

“The 72-second video, obtained by the Los Angeles Times through a public request to the California Highway Patrol (CHP)sheds new light on the violent altercation that occurred in front of the stadium BMO”, reports Marca of Spain.

And it adds: “In it, the former Dodgers pitcher is seen pushing his wife against a fence and pulling her hair, just as the district attorney had previously described. After a brief separation, Urías delivers a blow with his left hand while being restrained by security.”

“The league continues to gather all relevant evidence in our investigation,” an MLB spokesperson said this week.

For now, Urías has not played again since being placed on administrative leave at the end of the 2023 season.

“The players’ union and Urías’ agent, Scott Borashave also declined to comment, leaving everything to the league’s investigation. However, the consequences could be severe: MLB’s domestic violence policy allows for a player to be sanctioned even if he has not been formally charged with a crime, as in this case,” Marca warns.

This is not the first time that Urías has been involved in these events. Marca says that “in 019, he was arrested at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles for an incident in which witnesses claimed that he pushed his wife in a parking lot. Although no charges were filed, Urías agreed to participate in a treatment program and was suspended for 20 games by the MLB.”

