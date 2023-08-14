A shocking event was recorded on a video when some tourists had to run to avoid falling under a large mass of land.

One person managed to record the exact moment when a cliff surprised the people who were in the place.

The event occurred last Tuesday when a group of tourists was taking photos with the famous cliffs of the Jurassic coast, which are frequently visited by tourists because it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

According to the picturesthe visit ended in a tremendous scare when from below they saw that one of the parts of the cliff began to detach.

During the incident, three people who were in front of the collapsing rock began to run for their lives and due to their quick reaction they managed to save themselves.

“The affected area on East Beach has since been cordoned off while debris is cleared, and a 1.1-mile (1.8 km) stretch of walkway along the top of the bluff has been closed,” according to BBC reported.

After the scare Dorset council ordered the coastal path closed for up to 6 months due to the amount of collapsed rock.

Even in May something similar happened and authorities issued a warning sign. For now, walkers are asked to follow the indicated detour.

This is the moment when the bathers were saved from death when a section of a cliff collapsed right in front of them. The dramatic images were recorded near Bridport, in Dorset, England. pic.twitter.com/81fBvpuAdn — Know More (@Sepa_mass) August 11, 2023

